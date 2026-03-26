Although it was a friendly, the match between Brazil and France was a proper contest. Neither side held back, with Mbappé in fine form. His chip in the 32nd minute, following a through ball from Dembélé, was perfect and broke the deadlock.

In the second half, things got complicated for France when Upamecano was sent off for a foul on Roma’s Wesley. The French, however, found the strength to make it 2-0 through Ekitiké in the 65th minute, before Bremer’s goal in the 78th minute set the stage for a thrilling finale. The Verdeoro gave it their all, but couldn’t find the equaliser.