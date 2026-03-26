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Mbappé and Ekitike: France beat Brazil in a friendly in the United States. Upamecano sent off; Bremer scores

Brazil vs France
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Friendlies

France will play a friendly match against Brazil in the United States.

Goals from Mbappé and Ekitike decided the high-profile friendly between Brazil and France, played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the United States. The Real Madrid striker put in an excellent performance, breaking the deadlock in the first half with a superb goal from a pass by Dembélé, his rival in La Liga at Barcelona. Bremer scored for the Seleção.

  • THE MATCH

    Although it was a friendly, the match between Brazil and France was a proper contest. Neither side held back, with Mbappé in fine form. His chip in the 32nd minute, following a through ball from Dembélé, was perfect and broke the deadlock.

    In the second half, things got complicated for France when Upamecano was sent off for a foul on Roma’s Wesley. The French, however, found the strength to make it 2-0 through Ekitiké in the 65th minute, before Bremer’s goal in the 78th minute set the stage for a thrilling finale. The Verdeoro gave it their all, but couldn’t find the equaliser.

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