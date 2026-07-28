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'London will always be my home' - Marc Cucurella releases Chelsea farewell video over a month after sealing £52m Real Madrid transfer
Cucurella releases emotional farewell
Cucurella has released an emotional farewell message to Chelsea supporters after completing his £52 million transfer to Madrid. He made 115 Premier League appearances across a four-season spell at Stamford Bridge following his arrival from Brighton in 2022. Although the Madrid deal was agreed in mid-June during the World Cup, Cucurella was granted extended leave after helping Spain lift the trophy before he links up with his new Los Blancos team-mates.
Defender recalls London journey
In a video posted on his personal social media accounts, Cucurella reflected on his journey in west London, which saw him overcome a difficult start to win the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Expressing his deep gratitude to everyone at the club, the Spanish international stated: "Hi Blues, after four seasons together, it's time to say goodbye. I have had some time to reflect and remember what we have lived together.
"I arrived here as a young lad with the dream of winning many trophies and playing in the Champions League. We had a tough start, it's true, but with hard work and effort we were able to turn it around.
"Thanks to this club and its high expectations today, I can honestly say that London will always be my home and you will always be part of my story."
Spaniard bids final goodbye
Cucurella's departure marks the end of a significant chapter in his Premier League career, during which he evolved into one of Europe's leading left-backs. The defender emphasised that the support from the Stamford Bridge faithful and the memories of winning trophies with the Blues would stay with him forever.
Closing his emotional address to his team-mates and staff, he added: "I won't forget listening to my song at the stadium, the magical nights at the Bridge, the titles that I've won carrying this badge and all the love that you showed me. I now leave the club being a man. I've reached a lot of my dreams thanks to you and I want to thank you all for that.
"To the coaches and staff for all the advice that you gave me, to my teammates, for all that we have lived together and I won't forget."
- AFP
Mourinho era awaits Madrid
Cucurella is set to join Madrid's pre-season preparations under Mourinho, who has made a sensational return to the Los Blancos helm after 13 years away. Meanwhile, Chelsea face an immediate squad rebuild under new manager Xabi Alonso as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 10th-place Premier League finish last season.
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