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Manchester United step up Louis Page pursuit ahead of Arsenal with Leicester demanding more than £8m for highly-rated 18-year-old
Battle for the King Power prodigy
Manchester United remain locked in negotiations with Leicester City as they look to wrap up a deal for Page before the 11pm deadline. While club officials at Old Trafford are being cautious about the speed of the transaction, there is a growing belief that the 18-year-old could be the final piece of their summer recruitment puzzle.
As per Sky Sports, Leicester are reluctant to lose their academy graduate and are holding out for a substantial fee. The Foxes are demanding a figure well in excess of £8 million, with some suggestions that the total package could rise beyond £10m depending on add-ons. Page has quickly become one of the most talked-about teenagers in English football, having made 25 senior appearances for Leicester despite his tender age.
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Midfield rebuild continues under Carrick
Should Page arrive at Old Trafford, he will join an extensively renovated midfield department. The club has already invested heavily this summer, securing the services of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba for a combined total exceeding £150m. While Tielemans and Santos have already integrated into Michael Carrick’s squad, Baleba is currently sidelined with a minor ankle injury.
There has been some debate regarding the immediate plans for Page, with discussions held over a potential loan-back agreement to Leicester. However, such a move is considered complicated to finalize during the final hours of the window. United’s focus remains on a permanent acquisition to bolster a squad that has seen plenty of movement.
Analysis of a modern number eight
Page is not just a prospect for the distant future; he is a player who has already demonstrated he can handle the rigours of senior football. Known for his ability to travel through the lines with the ball at his feet, he has been described by scouts as a modern-day number eight.
Experts close to the Leicester academy highlight his "older head on young shoulders" as a defining characteristic. Beyond his technical prowess and his ability to find a killer pass, it is his mental drive that suggests he has the ceiling to become an elite Premier League midfielder.
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Deadline day drama at Old Trafford
While the pursuit of Page takes center stage, other areas of the squad remain under scrutiny. United supporters have expressed concern over the lack of a new left-back arrival, particularly with Harry Amass's immediate future still uncertain. The club had been linked with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, but a move for the Tyneside star appears to be off the table until at least next summer.
The final hours of the window are further complicated by Leicester’s own schedule. The Foxes are due to play Plymouth in League One tonight, and Page was originally expected to be involved in the matchday squad. This logistical hurdle means United must act swiftly if they are to conduct a medical and finalize the paperwork in time.
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