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Adhe Makayasa

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes & Man City striker Khadija Shaw crowned as FWA Footballer of the Year award winners

B. Fernandes
K. Shaw
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Manchester City Women
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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw have been officially named the 2025-26 Football Writers' Association Footballers of the Year. The prestigious accolades recognise their record-breaking individual campaigns, with Fernandes reviving a long-standing Old Trafford tradition and Shaw cementing her status as a prolific Women's Super League icon.

  • Red Devils and Cityzens triumph

    Fernandes has become the first United player to claim the men’s award since Wayne Rooney in 2010, following a sensational campaign featuring eight goals and 19 Premier League assists. He beat Arsenal's Declan Rice and City’s Erling Haaland to the top spot after securing United's Champions League return. Meanwhile, Shaw was crowned the Women's Footballer of the Year after leading City to their first WSL title in a decade with 19 league goals.

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    Chasing legendary benchmarks

    The FWA recognition highlights a season where both players have flirted with historic milestones. Fernandes, now 31, is currently just one assist away from equalling the all-time Premier League record of 20 in a single season, held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. In the women's category, Shaw edged out Alessia Russo and Lauren James to join Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby as the only players to win the trophy on two separate occasions.

  • Elite status for Bruno as Shaw set to move on

    By securing this accolade, Fernandes joins an illustrious list of United icons, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, George Best, and Sir Bobby Charlton. His influence has been the primary catalyst for the club’s resurgence this term.

    Conversely, despite her vital role in City’s title success, Shaw is set to leave the club when her contract expires this summer. With 110 goals in 133 appearances, she is reportedly attracting significant interest from Chelsea and several American clubs.

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  • Khadija Shaw Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Record attempts and transfer sagas

    Fernandes has three remaining fixtures to claim the outright assists record and further solidify United's final league standing. For Shaw, the focus remains on securing a third consecutive WSL Golden Boot before her expected summer departure from the Joie Stadium. Her potential move to a domestic rival or a lucrative switch to the United States will likely dominate the upcoming transfer window headlines. Meanwhile, both Manchester clubs face a period of transition as they look to build upon these individual successes next season.

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