Man City target Eli Junior Kroupi! Pep Guardiola 'a big fan' of teenage striker as Bournemouth set transfer asking price

The player himself has made no secret of his desire to reach the very top of the game. Speaking to Téléfoot earlier this year, Kroupi outlined his elite mentality and his long-term career objectives, revealing that he no longer views his lofty ambitions as mere fantasies.

“I had dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or, of playing for the biggest clubs in the world, but they aren’t really dreams anymore, rather objectives because I know that I can make them a reality. I’m now working to get to where I want to be,” said Kroupi.