Look away, Man City fans! Kevin De Bruyne pays Arsenal ultimate compliment after Mikel Arteta's side dismantle Napoli in Champions League

Speaking to CBS Sports after the final whistle, De Bruyne was asked: "It seems to me that Napoli did a really good game but your opponent is maybe the best team in the world right now?" The former Manchester City playmaker did not hesitate to validate the claim. "I agree, they are the champions of England and they lost the last Champions League final on penalties so we know how strong they are," he admitted.

Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri echoed his midfielder's sentiments, highlighting the sheer quality of the visitors. "We played a good match against one of the strongest teams in Europe," the Italian tactician noted. "The first half was very even, then they upped the tempo in the second. I think this evening we had a good performance against an extraordinary opponent."



