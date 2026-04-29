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Man City 'frustrated' with Premier League over fixture backlog in final two weeks of season amid domestic treble pursuit
Treble hopes under threat from scheduling
Carabao Cup winners Man City are reaching the business end of the season, but their pursuit of the Premier League and FA Cup has been rocked by a scheduling dispute. City have been told they must navigate three games in just seven days during the final two weeks of the season, a demand that has left club officials frustrated behind the scenes, according to ESPN.
The fixture pile-up sees City host Crystal Palace on May 13 before heading to Wembley for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 16. Just three days later, they must travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth on May 19, eventually closing their campaign against Aston Villa on May 24. While Rodri has issued a chilling warning about the physical toll of the modern game, the club’s immediate concern remains the lack of recovery time during this critical stretch.
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Failed negotiations with league chiefs
ESPN sources indicate that City attempted to offer several alternative dates to the Premier League to avoid the late-season congestion. However, these negotiations were ultimately unsuccessful, leaving the club to deal with what they perceive as an avoidable backlog. The frustration is particularly focused on why certain games were not rearranged earlier in the year when more gaps were available in the calendar.
City bosses believe they should have been permitted to play Crystal Palace during the week commencing April 20. At that time, they were instead instructed to face Burnley. The club argues that because Burnley were not involved in European competition, that fixture could have been moved to a later date, allowing the Palace game to be played earlier while the Eagles were occupied with their own Conference League commitments.
Double standards in rescheduling
The Etihad hierarchy is reportedly disappointed that it took the Premier League nearly three months to finalize the Palace fixture. City knew as early as February 4, when they booked their place in the Carabao Cup final, that their schedule would require significant adjustment. They feel the league has failed to uphold its own principle of rescheduling matches at the earliest possible opportunity.
Comparisons have been drawn with title rivals Arsenal, who saw their rearranged fixture against Wolves played as early as February 18. This was despite that week being reserved for European knockout ties. City feel they have been treated differently, which could have a massive impact on the title race as they look to close the gap on the Gunners in the final weeks of the season.
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Guardiola faces ultimate rotation test
With a three-point gap currently separating them from Arsenal - albeit with a game in hand - City know they cannot afford any slip-ups in the Premier League. The pressure is mounting on Guardiola to manage his squad’s fitness perfectly, especially with the FA Cup final sandwiched between two vital league outings. The Catalan coach has often complained about player welfare, and this latest development only adds fuel to the fire.
City’s run-in begins with a trip to Everton on May 4, followed by a home clash with Brentford on May 9. From there, the schedule becomes a whirlwind of travel and high-pressure clashes. Club officials are now bracing for the impact of this intensive period, fearing that the lack of rest could be the deciding factor in whether they finish the season with a haul of trophies or empty-handed.