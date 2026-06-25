Man City agree £116m Elliot Anderson transfer with Nottingham Forest as England star pencilled in for medical

While losing their standout player represents a bitter sporting blow for Forest, the financial windfall is completely unprecedented for a player signed from Newcastle for a fraction of the current fee. Meanwhile, arch-rivals Manchester United completely withdrew from the race earlier in the window after being heavily discouraged by Forest's uncompromising baseline valuation. City were not deterred, though, and are now set to smash the club record £100m fee they paid to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021.