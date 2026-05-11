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Liverpool release images of Diogo Jota & Andre Silva memorial to be placed on 97 Avenue outside Anfield
A heart for a hero on 97 Avenue
The club have officially revealed the design for 'Forever 20', a sculpture that will stand as a permanent fixture near the Main Stand. Liverpool selected 97 Avenue as the location for the tribute, the same site where thousands of fans left scarves, banners, and floral tributes in the wake of the fatal car crash in Spain that claimed the lives of both brothers.
The central piece of the memorial is a flowing heart sculpture, a direct reference to Jota’s signature goal celebration that became a staple of his five-year stint at Anfield. The design is intended to be seen from multiple perspectives; when viewed from different angles, the sculpture reveals the numbers 20 and 30, which were worn by Jota and Silva respectively during their playing careers.
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Fans' voices immortalised in stone
In a unique and moving gesture, the club confirmed that the memorial will incorporate the very items left by supporters during the mourning period. These physical tributes have been integrated into the Granby Rock-faced stone plinth through a recycling process, ensuring the raw emotion of the fanbase remains a literal foundation of the site.
The plinth itself will be laser-engraved with a formal dedication to the brothers. Reflecting Jota's life away from the pitch, the design also features subtle personal touches, such as a video game controller detail. This inclusion acknowledges the forward's well-known passion for gaming and eSports, making the memorial a more intimate reflection of his personality.
The lyrics of a Kop favourite
Music will also play a central role in the memorial, with the lyrics to Jota’s famous chant engraved onto the structure. The song remains a fixture of the Anfield matchday experience, with the Liverpool faithful continuing to sing it during the 20th minute of every home game to honour the man who scored so many vital goals for the Reds.
While a specific date for the physical unveiling has not yet been set, the club intends for the area to be a place of quiet reflection. It will provide a dedicated space for supporters and visitors from across the world to pay their respects and remember the "lad from Portugal" who left an indelible mark on the Merseyside institution.
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An eternal tribute to the No. 20
The creation of the 'Forever 20' memorial follows the club's move to ensure Jota's legacy is never far from the squad. Earlier this year, the Reds took the significant step to permanently retire the No. 20 shirt across the men's, women's, and academy teams.