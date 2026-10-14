Crystal Pix
'I trust them 100 per cent!' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola fiercely defends under-fire £239m duo Florian Wirtz & Bradley Barcola ahead of Champions League clash against LASK
Scrutiny intensifies after City stalemate
The spotlight has intensified on Liverpool's high-profile attacking investments following a frustrating domestic encounter with Manchester City. Both Wirtz and Barcola, signed for astronomical transfer fees, have failed to register a single goal in the current campaign.
Their subdued displays against the Etihad giants drew widespread frustration from supporters and pundits alike. With Liverpool preparing to face Austrian champions LASK in Linz, the pressure to justify their heavy combined price tag is mounting rapidly on the European stage.
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Iraola stands by his misfiring stars
Despite the mounting external pressure, Iraola remains entirely convinced by his forwards. Speaking to the media in Austria, the Reds boss emphasised that underlying performances are often masked by a lack of end product.
"With Bradley and Flo, they have had good games and bad games this season like everyone else," Iraola explained. "We know their level and we know they will give us good performances. The possibilities are the same. The other day, if Lewis Koumas scores the shot that he connects with really well, then it is one assist for Bradley."
He continued: "His performance is exactly the same but we will all say, 'Oof, he played really well with an assist'. Sometimes we focus only on the numbers. With Bradley, the other day, he had good situations and we did not finish them. Bradley and Flo are players that I trust 100 per cent."
Carragher demands Wirtz is dropped
The manager's unwavering faith directly contrasts with the views of club legend Jamie Carragher. The former defender took to Sky Sports to fiercely criticise Wirtz, pointing out the vast difference in Liverpool experience between the German international and recent arrival Barcola.
Carragher noted that while Barcola has only featured in a handful of matches, Wirtz has made nearly 60 appearances in Liverpool shirt without showing enough cutting edge. "Wirtz shouldn’t be in the Liverpool team right now," the pundit argued. "Wirtz never looks like scoring a goal. You don’t come away thinking he missed chances or he worked the goalkeeper. There’s absolutely no goal threat whatsoever."
The pundit further stressed that youngsters Lewis Koumas and Victor Munoz are currently outperforming the club's nine-figure investments, raising serious questions about Iraola's starting line-up.
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Injury crisis forces attacking rethink
Liverpool desperately need Wirtz and Barcola to find their shooting boots quickly, as a severe injury crisis has wiped out their primary goalscorers. Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, and Dominik Szoboszlai - who have netted nine of the team's 12 goals this term - have all missed the trip to Austria.
While Iraola hopes the trio will return soon, their immediate availability remains uncertain for a challenging upcoming fixture list. "They are not far but it is difficult to tell right now," Iraola stated. "We are taking it day by day. Probably the three of them are not far but it’s gonna be, I don’t know if they will be ready for Brentford or Villarreal or Brighton, I don’t know."
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