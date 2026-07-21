AFP
Lionel Messi misses Argentina open-top bus parade as thousands of fans welcome beaten World Cup finalists back to Buenos Aires
Scaloni leads home delegation
Scaloni and 16 of Argentina's 26-man squad arrived at Ezeiza International Airport on Monday to a red carpet and a military band following their World Cup final defeat to Spain. The Albiceleste delegation subsequently boarded an open-top bus bound for the AFA training base, Lionel Andres Messi Centre, waving to fans along the way before being greeted by fireworks and live music upon arrival. Messi opted to skip the return trip, travelling instead to Miami before flying home to Rosario for a short break.
- AFP
Milei praises defeated squad
Argentine president Javier Milei revealed the squad were in no mood to celebrate following their final defeat, explaining why a modest reception was still arranged.
Addressing the team's sombre mood, he stated: "Faced with the disappointment of not having won, they decided not to celebrate, but someone had to do something befitting this wonderful team, the greatest in history. In the last three World Cups, they reached four finals and won one. Given their performance and the values they displayed on the pitch, it had to be done."
When asked about Messi's decision to bypass the homecoming in Buenos Aires, Milei - who confirmed plans for a national holiday to be scheduled at the squad's discretion - urged the public to support their captain, adding: "Sometimes it's very difficult to grasp the historic significance of what they've achieved. We're human beings and we can make decisions based on how we feel.
"This isn't a moment that feels good. There are no words to describe it. He's a master of the game; he's done unimaginable things. Football fans owe him a debt of gratitude. Let's respect his decision; it's hard to know they were just one step away."
De Paul answers critics
Meanwhile, Rodrigo De Paul defended his side's aggressive style of play following widespread criticism over their conduct, which saw five players cautioned and Enzo Fernandez sent off in the final.
Taking to Instagram to address the detractors and backlash, De Paul declared: "The deepest pain comes from not being able to bring the World Cup trophy back to our country once again, because if anyone deserved to experience that feeling again, it was you. But as the hours pass, I'm realising that the bond you share with this team goes far beyond the trophy itself - and that is what I'm holding onto to help me get through this moment.
"Today, I look at how many people were waiting for this fall, spreading baseless conspiracy theories throughout the World Cup just to soothe their own pain at not being able to experience what we Argentines were living through - because our smiles bother them, because our ways get under their skin... But all that did was reaffirm that the passion and love for our jersey can overcome anything.
"It will hurt for a long time, but today, more than ever, I am proud to be Argentine."
- AFP
Fresh era awaits Argentina
Attention for Scaloni’s backroom team must now shift toward integrating a fresh generation of players to succeed the ageing core expected to exit the international stage. Although this campaign was widely viewed as Messi’s sixth and final World Cup, the 39-year-old Inter Miami forward is yet to formally announce his retirement from national team duty.
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