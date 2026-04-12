Liam Rosenior admits Chelsea 'missed' banned Enzo Fernandez in dismal home loss to Man City as boos rain down on under-fire boss

The manner of the collapse particularly concerned the manager, as Chelsea have failed to score for a third consecutive league game. After a competitive first half, the hosts folded once City broke the deadlock. "Not good enough in the second half. It's a similar story for the past month now in terms of dealing with set-backs," Rosenior explained. "If you go down against teams as good as this, what you have to do for the next five minutes is to stay in the game. It ended up being a really, really difficult second half. I can't say there was a lack of effort. But there was a lack of confidence in the second half."