A goal from Robert Lewandowskiin the 87th minute decided the match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona. Hans-Dieter Flick’s side won 2-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano and took a significant step towards winning La Liga: with eight games remaining in the season, the Catalans have extended their lead over Real Madrid to seven points, after the latter lost 2-1 away to Mallorca earlier in the afternoon (the decisive goal coming from former Lazio player Muriqi). Barça secured a 2-1 win in Madrid, taking a small step towards the title. For the Colchoneros, this is their third consecutive defeat, including the Champions League loss to Tottenham (a painless one, as Atlético still progressed to the quarter-finals); they remain fourth on 57 points, and on Monday Villarreal – who are away to Girona – could extend their lead to four points.
Translated by
Lewandowski comes on and scores: Barcelona lead Atlético Madrid 2–1, Yamal steals the show and Flick are seven points clear of Real Madrid
THE MATCH
Atlético Madrid had also taken the lead against Barcelona thanks to a goal from Giuliano Simeone, who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute of the first half in this top-of-the-table clash on matchday 30 of La Liga, before Marcus Rashford equalised in the 42nd minute from a Dani Olmo assist. In the closing minutes of the first half, Nico Gonzalez – playing at left-back – was sent off for a last-man foul; Atlético played the entire second half with ten men and eventually collapsed in the 87th minute: as mentioned, the match was decided by a goal from Robert Lewandowski, who had come on just a few minutes earlier to replace Rashford. Protests from the Colchoneros towards the referee: in the 49th minute, he had sent off Gerard Martín for a hard challenge on Thiago Almada, then changed his decision by showing a yellow card instead.
THE CLÁSICO ON THE FOURTH-LAST MATCHDAY
Having beaten them in the league, Barcelona will face Atlético Madrid again in four days’ time in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals: first at home, then the return leg will be played again at the Wanda Metropolitano; in between lies the La Liga derby against Espanyol, scheduled for 11 April. The fourth-to-last matchday is the one to mark in red: on 10 May, Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clásico, a match that could decide the league title. After that match, Barça will face Alavés, Betis and Valencia; the Merengues will take on Oviedo, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao.