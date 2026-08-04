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Tom Hindle

Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Liga MX’s bid to end MLS dominance: Five storylines that will define the 2026 Leagues Cup

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MLS clubs have won the last three iterations of Leagues Cup, and seem well positioned to make it four in a row

The Leagues Cup has returned. And this time, it looks pretty good.

MLS and Liga MX toyed with the format for a few years, but now they seem to have settled on something quite compelling. There are 36 teams, 18 from each league, split into Eastern and Western regions. Each club will play three Phase One matches against teams from the opposite league, guaranteeing MLS vs. Liga MX clashes throughout the opening round.

For the first time, the tournament is also heading south of the border, with four matches set to be played in Mexico.

The top four clubs from each league’s overall table advance to the quarterfinals, which will once again feature exclusively MLS vs. Liga MX matchups. From there, it’s standard single-elimination stuff. This is more refined, quicker, and probably a bit more fun, too.

Of course, all of the big names are here. The World Cup break is over, and some of the hangover has worn off, too. Lionel Messi will be playing football for Inter Miami. Robert Lewandowski will be out there for the Chicago Fire. And Liga MX brings its own collection of stars, including Erik Lira, Salomón Rondón and Gilberto Mora.

Piece it all together, and this should be a highly watchable product with plenty of bite. GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest storylines heading into the 2026 Leagues Cup...

  • Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2026 Colorado RapidsGetty

    The favorites

    Well, it starts and ends with Inter Miami.

    As long as Lionel Messi is on the pitch, Miami will always be the team favored to win any given matchup. However, there are some complications, chief among them the ban handed to Luis Suarez for his antics after last year's final, which will see him miss six matches. He has five goal contributions for Miami since the World Cup, and will be a big miss.

    Elsewhere from MLS, LAFC will be in the mix. They have been on fire of late. On the Liga MX side, Cruz Azul are reigning champs, while Club America will certainly be there or thereabouts.

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  • Chivas v FC Juarez - Torneo Apertura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images Sport

    Teams who could surprise

    From the MLS side, look no further than Chicago Fire, who could be reborn with Robert Lewandowski in the fray. If they can get hot, they will have a run in them. FC Cincinnati, too, are starting to find some form, with Evander returning to his silky best. Toluca are the reigning CONCACAF Champions Cup winners and have started Liga MX play well. Chivas will be in the mix based on their attacking firepower alone - they averaged the most goals per game in Liga MX last year.

  • Son Heung MinGetty

    Stars to watch

    In truth, most of the bigger names play in MLS. And, well, there's that Messiguy. He's still one of the best players on the planet, and constantly delivers for Inter Miami. That he didn't score in his return to play in MLS was a massive surprise. There's also LAFC's Son Heung-Min and Vancouver's Thomas Muller to worry about - both of whom found the net at the weekend. Antoine Griezmann and Orlando City will also be tested by big competition after a tidy return to form. Hugo Cuypers, formerly of the Chicago Fire, will also be out to prove that he can continue to find the net after signing for Monterrey at the end of July.

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  • imago-sport-1080503498.jpgEmilio Franco

    Young players to follow

    Are we still counting Brian Gutierrez as a young player? He turned 23 in June and has been around forever. But he still feels young and could have a massive impact for Chivas. The same goes for Tijuana's Gilberto Mora, who is one of the brightest stars in the game - and showed flashes for Mexico at the World Cup.

    In MLS, it will be the usual suspects. Cavan Sullivan has worked his way into the starting XI for the Philadelphia Union and looks the real deal. LAFC's David Martinez can be inconsistent, but his talent is obvious.

  • Seattle Sounders FCGetty Images

    Who's under pressure

    Well, pretty much all of the best teams in both leagues. MLS clubs have dominated the tournament in recent years, capturing all three titles under the current format. Miami are favorites no matter what and the pressure is always on. But with Liga MX clubs hosting a handful of games for the first time in competition history, there will be a little more jeopardy involved. Club America, in particular, will be expected to win at home. A word, too, for reigning champs Seattle Sounders who have been on a pretty awful run of late - losing their last six games. They need a good tournament.

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