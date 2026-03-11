Lazio inaugurates a new sports centre dedicated to Vincenzo D'Amico in Latina. A delegation from the Biancocelesti club was in attendance

On Lazio's website, the event was described as follows in an official statement: "S.S. Lazio took part today, in the municipality of Latina, in the presentation of the sports facility dedicated to Vincenzo D'Amico, the unforgettable Biancoceleste footballer and star of the historic 1974 Scudetto. It was a significant moment in memory of a man who represented much more than just a player: Vincenzo D'Amico was a symbol of Lazio and an example of the most authentic values of sport – passion, sacrifice, team spirit and respect. The new facility was created as a space dedicated to young people and the community, a place where boys and girls can grow, train and share their passion for sport. This project demonstrates how football, when experienced in its most authentic form, can be an important educational and social tool. S.S. Lazio renews its commitment to promoting sport as an opportunity for training, inclusion and growth for the younger generation. The club would also like to thank the Municipality of Latina and all the institutions that contributed to the realisation of this project, which represents not only a new sports facility but also a community space where the values of sport can continue to live on every day. Dedicating a pitch to Vincenzo D'Amico means preserving his memory and passing it on to new generations. Every young person who enters this facility will, in some way, carry on the story of a champion who grew up with a ball at his feet and Lazio in his heart. For 126 years, Lazio has been a community even before a team: a history made up of people, values and examples that span generations. Vincenzo D'Amico was one such example. S.S. Lazio will continue to support local communities, young people and all those who believe in sport as a tool for growth, education and community building.