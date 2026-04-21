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Lamine Yamal admits aim to 'follow in footsteps' of Lionel Messi after Barcelona wonderkid named Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year
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Recognition for a global icon
The 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards saw Yamal cement his status as one of the most influential figures in modern sport. Held to honour individual and team excellence across all disciplines, the ceremony recognised the Spanish teenager for his extraordinary contributions to Barcelona and Spain's recent success. This latest accolade marks the second consecutive year the academy has honoured the winger, following his historic "Breakthrough of the Year" triumph in 2025.
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Admiration for an idol
Upon collecting the trophy, Yamal expressed immense pride in becoming the inaugural recipient of the Young Sportsperson category, especially given the standard set by Messi. The Argentine remains the only footballer in history to claim the main World Sportsman of the Year title, a feat he first achieved in 2020 before claiming it again in 2023.
Reflecting on the legacy of the man he hopes to emulate at the Nou Camp, Yamal said: "I am very happy to be the first to receive this award for best young athlete. It is a source of pride. When you realise an athlete isn’t just a legend of their sport but of all sports - Messi, who for me is the best player in history, and if he isn’t the greatest athlete ever, he’s definitely in that conversation with all of them.
"He’s more than an idol. I think everyone respects him for everything he’s done. He’s been part of the childhood of every kid when we played in the park or at school, and I hope I’ll be able to follow in his footsteps."
Leading a new generation
Yamal's rise has been meteoric, having played a central role in Barcelona securing a domestic treble of La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Copa del Rey in 2024-2025. He also shone in Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign, and his ability to impact the biggest stages at such a young age has drawn inevitable parallels with the greats of the game.
Closing the evening with a message regarding his role in the future of the sport, the Laureus winner added: “I am grateful that my contributions to our team in 2025 are being recognised with this Laureus. I believe that sport has the power to change the world. This statuette represents a new generation of athletes who can bring about that change. I am proud to be the first to receive this Laureus.”
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Domestic dominance and World Cup dreams
Yamal returns to domestic action as Barcelona face Celta Vigo on Wednesday, looking to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of La Liga. The winger remains a critical figure in their push for the title following a recent Champions League exit against Atletico Madrid. Beyond his club duties, the teenager is expected to be the mainstay of Spain’s 2026 World Cup campaign as La Roja chase their second global crown.