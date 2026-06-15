'Lamine is in perfect condition' - Yamal set to return from injury in Spain's World Cup opener, confirms Luis de la Fuente

The teenage superstar has been racing against the clock to be fit for the showpiece event in the United States after picking up an injury with Barcelona on April 22. Despite the North American heat and the pressure of a World Cup debut, De la Fuente moved to calm any nerves regarding his prized asset during his pre-match duties in Atlanta.

Addressing the media on Sunday, De la Fuente was emphatic about the winger's availability. "The good news is that Lamine is in perfect condition," the coach said. "He's arrived at this point in the state in which we wanted him to be. He's fine, just like Nico [Williams] and Victor [Muñoz]. They're all available, although some won't play the entire game."