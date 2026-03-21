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Khadija Shaw labelled 'the best in the world by a mile' by Spurs coach after Man City forward shatters WSL record books with rapid hat-trick
Shaw's brilliance downs Tottenham
Shaw was in superlative form as City thumped Spurs 5-2 on Saturday. The striker netted the fastest hat-trick in WSL history, netting three times in 13 minutes. The Jamaica international's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and fans were consistently chanting "sign her up" as she put Spurs to the sword.
Manager Andree Jeglertz did not offer any more insight into her future, however, telling reporters: "She is a very important player. Hopefully [she will sign], but we will see. We talk about the goals but you can also see how she's defending, how she's pressing and setting up other players.
"That shows something about her that she has developed since the beginning of the season and what she wants to bring to the team. It's not just scoring."
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City forward putting up unbelievable stats
Shaw has been in truly incredible form throughout the season, scoring 18 goals in 18 WSL matches this season, and she has also now scored three successive hat-tricks against Tottenham.
Spurs boss Martin Ho was left stunned by just how good Shaw was, waxing lyrical about her attributes after the final whistle.
He said, when asked if Shaw strikes fear into his defenders' hearts: "I wouldn't say it's fear but it's definitely doubt. She is the best forward in the world by a mile.
"She scores with her feet, with her head, has good link-up play and good movement.
"There were times in the first half where we could have got closer or stopped crosses and when you don't do that, you get punished."
Coffey's amazement
Shaw's City team-mate Sam Coffey was left amazed by her impact, and hailed her abilities as a team-mate.
"I feel like what you see, is what you get. She is so electric, she's so good and she's so dominant," added Coffey.
"I loved her defensive efforts [against Tottenham]. When she is pressing, I think she is one of the best pressing number nines in the world.
"She's been such a joy to play with. I've obviously respected her for years but now getting to know her and be her team-mate is a privilege. I said earlier that I feel like I'm playing Fifa. You can score three goals like that in 20 minutes?"
And Shaw herself concluded: "It was a good afternoon, I must say. Especially off the back of the [0-0 draw with Aston Villa] last week. I have amazing players around me and I just try to do the best I can at the top end of the pitch."
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What comes next?
City face Manchester United in a huge derby next weekend. They currently sit top of the WSL table, eight points clear of second-placed United; this is a six-pointer at the top end of the table, and Shaw is in impeccable form.
Lauren Hemp said: "It's great having her in the team. She finishes off so many chances.
"It gives us confidence, especially as wingers. It's nice when you have players who can score the quickest hat-trick in WSL history."
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