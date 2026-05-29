Kerim Alajbegovic: Bosnia's Bayer Leverkusen-bound wonderkid winger who dreams of playing for Real Madrid

A product of Bayer Leverkusen's academy, 18-year-old Alajbegovic has enjoyed a meteoric rise since swapping the German Bundesliga for the Austrian one. He headed to Red Bull Salzburg last summer before he had even made his first-team debut at the BayArena - but has already done enough to convince his former club to trigger the buy-back clause in his contract.

However, that certainly won't be the last big move of what has the potential to be a glittering career at the highest level; it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Leverkusen will look to cash in on Alajbegovic immediately amid links with a host of top European clubs, and the player himself has admitted he dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

Here's everything you need to know about Bosnian football's newest superstar...