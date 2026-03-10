Goal.com
Juventus records capital gain on Alberto Costa to Porto: separate deal from Joao Mario

Further details have been provided regarding the dual transaction between the two companies.

The deals involving Joao Mario (who moved to Juventus) and Alberto Costa (who moved to Porto at the same time) are two separate and distinct transactions that generated capital gains for the clubs involved in their respective financial statements.

This is what has been established by Juventus, which, in its consolidated half-yearly report as at 31 December 2025, whose documents have been consulted by colleagues at Calcio&Finanza, provided details on the deals with the Portuguese club and the decision taken regarding the aforementioned transfers.

    Let's start from last summer, or rather from the summer transfer window of 2025.

    Alberto Costa was sold to Porto for €15 million, while Juventus signed Joao Mario from the Dragoes on a permanent basis for a fixed fee of €11.4 million, figures established by the Old Lady's own press releases.

    Calcio&Finanza points out that these transactions generated a profit for the Bianconeri of approximately €3 million, based on the difference between the fixed fees and certain ancillary costs.

    Juventus explained that: "Based on the investigations carried out, these transactions can be classified as separate and distinct from both a contractual and substantive point of view." 

  • THE CAPITAL GAIN RECORDED

    The Piedmont-based company - in documents consulted by Calcio&Finanza - has stated that: "Otherwise, pursuant to IAS 38 governing this matter, where the transactions were considered exchanges and where even one of the two requirements (commercial substance and reliable measurement of fair value) necessary for accounting for the transactions at fair value (and, therefore, with recognition of the positive impact on the income statement mentioned above) was not considered to be met, the transactions could not be recognised at fair value."

    However, this is not the case: Juventus, thanks to the sale of Alberto Costa, recorded a capital gain of over €2.4 million. Porto also reported a capital gain of €10.4 million from the transfer of Joao Mario to Juventus.

