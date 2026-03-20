Juventus and its owners have once again invested in expanding their property portfolio. The deal, announced and confirmed today, has resulted in the definitive purchase of the land on which the famous J|hotel was built, as well as the building itself, which had previously been leased by the Piedmontese authorities to the J Village Fund, managed by REAR SGR spa.
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Juventus has purchased the land and the JHotel: a €23 million deal, "a transaction that does not affect future investments"
THE PRESS RELEASE AND THE FIGURES
Turin, 20 March 2026 – Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (“Juventus” or the “Company”) announces that today REAM SGR S.p.A. (the management company of the J Village Fund) has accepted the offer submitted by Juventus for the purchase of the property owned by the J Village Fund, located in Turin, which houses the J|hotel – currently leased and managed by the subsidiary B&W Nest S.r.l. – for a consideration of €23 million. This consideration was determined in part on the basis of a specific valuation report prepared by independent experts.
A STRATEGY UNIQUE IN EUROPE
The consolidation of ownership of the property and the management of the J|hotel – which over the years has seen a significant improvement in its positioning, customer satisfaction and overall performance – will enable the optimisation of certain costs and an increase in revenue synergies, allowing value to be created for reinvestment in Juventus’ core business.
Through this transaction, Juventus becomes the owner – as few other clubs in Europe are – of all the strategic properties in which it conducts its business: the Allianz Stadium (which houses the Juventus Museum, the Juventus Megastore and J|medical), the Continassa Headquarters, the Juventus Training Centre Continassa, the Allianz Training Centre Vinovo, the Juventus Creator Lab and, upon completion, the J|hotel.
The total market value of these property assets is currently significantly higher than their purchase or construction cost (amounting to approximately €220 million in total as at 31 December 2025).
TRANSACTION THAT DOES NOT AFFECT FUTURE INVESTMENTS
The completion of the transaction, expected by mid-May, is subject to the completion of the usual due diligence on the property and the finalisation of the relevant agreements for the transaction.
Although Juventus has sufficient financial resources to cover the purchase price, the Company will consider financing part of this transaction – which, for the reasons set out above, does not affect future investments.