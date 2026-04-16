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Jurgen Klopp & USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino top of Real Madrid's wishlist if Alvaro Arbeloa is sacked
Pressure mounts on Arbeloa
Following a painful Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, the former Madrid defender finds his position under intense scrutiny. With the club also languishing nine points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga, the prospect of a trophyless season has sounded alarm bells in the boardroom.
Arbeloa was promoted from his role with the Castilla B team in January to replace Xabi Alonso, but he has struggled to maintain the high standards expected in the Spanish capital. Florentino Perez is reportedly weighing up a change in the dugout to reset the club's trajectory.
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Could Klopp be tempted?
Klopp has long been mooted as a dream appointment for the Madrid hierarchy. The German coach, currently serving in a senior oversight role with the Red Bull group, possesses the charisma and tactical pedigree that Perez admires, according to the Daily Mail. Klopp’s ability to handle high-profile dressing rooms and his historical success at Liverpool make him a natural candidate to lead a new era in Madrid.
However, securing Klopp's services will not be straightforward. Since leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season, he has shown little public desire to return to the relentless pressure of management. Despite his current commitments, the lure of the Bernabeu remains one of the few jobs in world football that could potentially tempt the 58-year-old back onto the touchline.
Pochettino and the Mbappe connection
Pochettino is the other name high on the shortlist. The current USMNT head coach, who is preparing to lead the United States at this summer’s World Cup, has been a perennial favorite of Perez. Real Madrid have made previous inquiries into the Argentine during his spells at both Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, and his stock remains high within the club's leadership.
Critically, the Mail adds that Pochettino boasts a strong working relationship with Kylian Mbappe from their time together in Paris. The appointment of a manager he trusts could be seen as a strategic move to unlock his best form. Pochettino’s proven track record of developing elite talent and his familiarity with the biggest stages make him a highly attractive alternative.
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The English influence at the Bernabeu
A move for either Klopp or Pochettino would also have significant implications for the English contingent in the Madrid squad. Both managers have played pivotal roles in the development of England’s top stars. Pochettino is credited with the meteoric rise of Harry Kane and Dele Alli at Spurs, while Klopp famously handed Trent Alexander-Arnold his debut and shaped him into a global star at Liverpool.
With Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham now key figures in the Spanish capital, the tactical familiarity offered by Klopp or Pochettino could be vital. For now, Arbeloa remains in post, but with two of the most distinguished names in modern coaching standing by, the pressure to produce immediate results has never been higher for the current incumbent.