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Julian Alvarez admits to taking leaf out of Lionel Messi's book with incredible free-kick goal for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Inspiration from the GOAT
The Atletico Madrid star was the hero of the night as Diego Simeone’s side secured a vital 2-0 first-leg lead in their Champions League quarter-final clash. Alvarez’s stunning strike on the stroke of half-time set the tone for the Rojiblancos, and the forward admitted he had a specific Messi goal in mind when he stepped up to the ball.
"I've watched Messi's goal against Liverpool here several times [in May 2019], but I wasn't entirely sure it was going into that exact corner," Alvarez told ESPN. "Once you strike the ball, you realise it, and even before I kicked, I was already quite certain. We were practising yesterday and I hadn't converted a single one. Today was what mattered."
- Getty Images Sport
Transfer talk intensifies
The spectacular nature of the goal has only served to fuel rumours regarding Alvarez’s future. Despite having a contract at the Metropolitano until June 2030, the former Manchester City man is reportedly a top target for Barcelona, who are searching for a long-term successor to the out-of-contract Robert Lewandowski. President Joan Laporta is said to view the Argentine as the ideal marquee signing.
It is not just interest from La Liga that Atleti have to fend off. Reports suggest that Arsenal are also weighing up a summer move for the forward as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options. Alvarez’s stock continues to rise, with his goal tally for the season now reaching 18 across all competitions.
Cerezo issues hands-off warning
Despite the mounting interest from across Europe, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has made it clear that the club are in no mood to sell. Using a characteristically blunt tone, Cerezo reminded suitors that the power lies firmly with the hierarchy in Madrid given the length of the player's current deal.
"If a player is under contract with a team and still has many years left on that contract, well, you tell me what might happen. In that case, you might as well think I'm God, and until I tell him to leave, he's not going to leave," Cerezo stated this week.
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Focus on the return leg
While the boardroom talk swirls, Alvarez remains focused on finishing the job against Barca. Atletico will take a two-goal cushion back to the Metropolitano next week, thanks to Alvarez's brilliance and a second goal from Alexander Sorloth, but the Player of the Match is refusing to get carried away just yet.
"I'm in good form at the moment," Alvarez said. "I feel great, and the most important part of the season is coming up. We need to keep working hard because there are great things ahead. It isn't over yet. We know what sort of team they are. The truth is, we have the upper hand and we need to make the most of our home crowd."