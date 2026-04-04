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WATCH: Josh Sargent scores first MLS goal, assists in FC Toronto win over Colorado Rapids
Sargent bags a much needed goal
The American had rather struggled in Toronto after making a big money move from Norwich. He endured a tricky debut before failing to make an impact in his second appearance.
But on Saturday afternoon, he was far more clinical. After a quiet first half, Sargent came alive in the second. He assisted Richie Laryea to pull one back after 65 minutes. And then, after the Rapids had a second man of the day sent off, Sargent bagged a devastating winner with a tidy header.
Toronto on a run
It continued a fine run of form for the Canadian side. They invested heavily in Sargent and overhauled their roster after back-to-back disappointing seasons. And the early signs are good. They are now fourth in the Eastern Conference, and undefeated in their last four.
USMNT hopes?
What this means for Sargent's USMNT hopes isn't quite clear. The striker is yet to impress under Mauricio Pochettino, and with the World Cup looming, he certainly seems to be on the outside looking in.
He was left off the Gold Cup squad last summer, with Pochettino citing "footballing reasons" for his omission.
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What next for Toronto?
From here, Toronto enter a winnable stretch. They play struggling Cincinnati next week, before facing off against first Austin and then Philadelphia Union. Sargent will, in all likelihood, lead the line for those games.