Jose Mourinho confirms he did not ask Zinedine Zidane to leave Aurelien Tchouameni out of the France squad

Zidane decided to leave Tchouameni out of his first squad as the France manager for their upcoming four matches. The player has been struggling with a groin injury and has only made three appearances for Real Madrid this season, including just one start in a 3-2 defeat to Elche.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday ahead of the Madrid derby, Mourinho clarified the situation regarding his player. He made it clear that Real Madrid have not pressured France to omit the player from international duty.