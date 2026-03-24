Italy on course for the World Cup play-offs: today's fixtures and the latest on the likely line-up against Northern Ireland

Two days togo. The countdown is on for Italy v Northern Ireland, a match in the semi-finals of the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup finals: the winner goes through to the final, where they will face the winner of Wales v Bosnia. The match is scheduled for Thursday 26 April at the Stadio di Bergamo (New Balance Arena), with kick-off at 8.45 pm.





Today at 1.30 pm, two players from the national team will speak at a press conference, before training behind closed doors at Coverciano from 5 pm with the rest of their teammates under the guidance of manager Gennaro Gattuso.





RELIVE MONDAY’S AZZURRI ACTION