Italy in the World Cup play-offs: the latest updates on their path to the final in Bosnia LIVE

It’s do or die. Today is a make-or-break day for Italy, who face Bosnia in the final of the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup away from home: the match is set to take place at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, with kick-off at 8.45 pm.





The other three UEFA play-offs are taking place at the same time: Czech Republic v Denmark, Kosovo v Turkey and Sweden v Poland: in the event of a draw after 90 minutes of normal time, the match will go to extra time and then, if necessary, to a penalty shoot-out.





Italy will play in their white kit.

The weather forecast for tonight in Zenica is for drizzle with temperatures around 4°C.





RELIVE THE AZZURRI'S PRE-MATCH BUILD-UP







