It’s do or die. Today is a make-or-break day for Italy, who face Bosnia in the final of the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup away from home: the match is set to take place at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, with kick-off at 8.45 pm.
The other three UEFA play-offs are taking place simultaneously: Czech Republic v Denmark, Kosovo v Turkey and Sweden v Poland: should the match end in a draw after 90 minutes of normal play, it will go to extra time and then, if necessary, to a penalty shoot-out.
In that scenario, the first penalty takers would be Retegui, Kean and Locatelli, plus two others from Tonali, Cristante, Politano and Dimarco (READ HERE) against the Bosnian Vasilj, who has a reputation for saving penalties.
Italy will play in their white kit.
There will be no goal-line technology (READ HERE).
9,500 spectators are expected, including 500 Italians.
The weather forecast for tonight in Zenica is for drizzle with temperatures around 4°C.
RELIVE THE AZZURRI'S PRE-MATCH BUILD-UP