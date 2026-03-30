Gianluigi Donnarumma spoke at a press conference on the eve of the Bosnia v Italy match, a game that could seal the Azzurri’s qualification for the upcoming World Cup. Here are the words of the national team captain.
Translated by
Italy, Donnarumma: “Only we know what we went through when we failed to qualify; we’ve prepared well. There’s a bit of nervousness.”
"We have every right to give it our all; tomorrow will be a tough match, and we need to approach it with the right composure. We’ll have to be tough. They’ll be going at full throttle and we mustn’t be outdone; they have great champions and outstanding individual players. We’ve got the right level of intensity; our fans here – and those at home – will be with us, cheering us on."
"It’s one of the most important matches, one of the most emotional. We’re human beings; we feel the matches too. We need to know how to manage it, saving our energy solely for tomorrow. It’s normal to be thinking about it. Tomorrow will be important, extremely important – one of the most important matches I’ll ever play. The thought is there; we need to give 100% because then, when you’re at your best, your conscience is clear. We’ll be ready; we’ve worked well, and we’ve got the right mindset to face a challenge like tomorrow’s. We must focus solely on ourselves; if you think only about what you have to do, don’t waste energy on other situations.”
Earlier, the Italy goalkeeper had spoken to Sky Sport. Here are the words of the Manchester City goalkeeper.
"We’re human beings and this match means a lot to us; we want to go to the World Cup but there’s just the right amount of tension. We’re fired up and we need to focus on ourselves and what we know how to do. Northern Ireland? It’s all about experience; we’re a young squad and it’s normal to feel a bit nervous – it’s part of the game. Tomorrow we need to start well and not repeat the mistakes of the first half. We’ve prepared well."
"I’m really proud of everything I’ve achieved with the national team. Over the years there have been highs and lows; I’ve missed out on two World Cups, but now there’s a desire to take Italy back to where it belongs. Only we know what we went through when we failed to qualify; we have to start from there to take Italy back to where it deserves to be, to bring great joy to the Italian people but also to all of us."