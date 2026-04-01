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Italian FA chief told to resign following World Cup failure as sports minister demands complete overhaul of nation's game
Minister demands radical leadership change
The shockwaves of the exit during the World Cup play-off final are still being felt. Following a devastating 1-1 draw and subsequent penalty shootout elimination against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday, Italy's minister for sport, Andrea Abodi, wasted no time pointing the finger at the governing body.
The inability of the Azzurri to secure a spot has triggered a national inquest. Releasing a scathing statement, Abodi stated: "I thank the team and the coach for the commitment they showed last night, but it’s evident that Italian football needs to be rebuilt, and this process must start with a renewal of the FIGC leadership."
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National prestige and a lost generation
The cultural impact of this decline cannot be overstated. For a country that lives and breathes the sport, the prospect of a 12-year vacuum on the world stage is a sporting tragedy. Abodi highlighted that football transcends simple entertainment, elaborating: "Football is a sport, and in times of military and economic crisis like these, it should not be burdened with excessive meanings. On the other hand, it is undeniable that football is more than just a sport, especially in Italy, where it has become part of popular culture, a communal ritual, and a source of international prestige." He added: "It saddens me to think that there is an entire generation of children and young people who have yet to experience the thrill of watching the national team play in a World Cup."
Senate petition adds to mounting pressure
The political uproar has escalated further, with Lazio president Claudio Lotito launching a formal petition in the Italian Senate calling for FIGC president Gabriele Gravina to resign. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the sitting Forza Italia senator is using his political platform to pile pressure on the federation. Lazio have seen their chief take this remarkable step following the disaster on the pitch, determined to hold the governing body completely accountable for overseeing a third consecutive failure to qualify. This unprecedented move is intensifying the hostile environment surrounding the footballing authorities.
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What happens next for the Italian federation
Looking ahead, Italian football faces a bitter power struggle. Despite mounting pressure, Gravina appears determined to weather the storm and avoid personal accountability. However, Abodi swiftly rejected his excuses, demanding total responsibility from the federation for the failure. The minister concluded: "I consider it objectively unfair to deny one’s own responsibility for the third consecutive failure to qualify for the World Cup by accusing institutions of alleged shortcomings. Italy must return to being Italy, even in world Football."