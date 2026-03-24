It turned into a money pit! FC Bayern are reportedly clearing out the remnants of the Ancelotti era

As photos show, a high-ranking delegation from FC Bayern, armed with printed building plans, inspected the site on Monday. The delegation included Chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen, Sporting Director Christoph Freund, groundsman Peter Sauer, facilities manager Sebastian Faforke and Allianz Arena manager Jürgen Muth, who acts as the link between FC Bayern and architects, construction companies and service providers. Like the other pitches, the new playing surface is apparently also to be surrounded by a metre-high privacy screen.

This modification may well be just the start of a larger-scale refurbishment that has been in the planning for quite some time. Dreesen announced in a press release in 2024: “A new training centre is a key component in ensuring that FC Bayern can continue to attract international players and remain competitive at the very highest level.” Münchner Merkur/tz reported in December that preliminary planning permission had now been obtained for the project. Construction is expected to take three years and cost around 100 million euros, with work potentially starting as early as 2026.