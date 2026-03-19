"It's crazy what happens to 18- and 19-year-olds these days": Rumours surrounding Said El Mala are driving Cologne manager Lukas Kwasniok up the wall

The 19-year-old has recently been in the spotlight for a number of reasons. On the one hand, due to a possible call-up to the German national team; on the other, because of an alleged agreement to move to the Premier League. “How is the lad supposed to cope? To put it bluntly, it’s perverse what happens to 18- and 19-year-olds these days, the kind of pressure they have to endure,” said Kwasniok on Thursday.

Kwasniok said he had heard nothing about the alleged transfer agreement. As Bild reported on Tuesday, El Mala is said to have given his word to Brighton & Hove Albion. "At the end of the day, anyone can write something, make a claim, others copy it, and whether it’s true or not doesn’t matter at all," criticised Kwasniok. This leads to El Mala "now obviously being subjected to abuse in this strange social media world – a truly, truly wonderful development."