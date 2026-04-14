“It’s worth listening carefully every now and then,” the former Bayern and DFB captain posted on X, commenting on a clip from the football talk show ‘Triple’ on Sky in which he had spoken.
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“It pays to listen closely every once in a while”: Oliver Kahn insists he has been misinterpreted over his remarks about Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala’s World Cup participation
"Apparently," Kahn explained, "statements can be interpreted in very different ways. Here’s the key passage again..." This led Kahn to conclude: "If Jamal Musiala is ready, he belongs on the big World Cup stage."
During the show, Kahn had cast doubt on the plan, citing the midfielder’s serious injury last summer. “The question is also,” he added, “what’s going through his mind—are you prepared to tackle at 100 percent?” If not, it might be “more sensible” for the player “not to go to the World Cup.” But Kahn emphasised, “Players vary greatly in that respect.”
Kahn: Jamal Musiala could still have a moment of realisation
He noted that players have travelled to tournaments carrying knocks yet still performed at their peak. He also suggested Musiala could find form before the finals, saying, “Suddenly everything could click, and he’d be back to his best. Then he should definitely go to the World Cup.”
Kahn’s remarks sparked a storm; several Munich officials and players pushed back, while Musiala himself stressed: “I definitely want to go to the World Cup.”