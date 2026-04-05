On Easter Sunday, all eyes are on Inter v Roma, one of the two big matches of the 31st round of the league, alongside tomorrow evening’s late kick-off between Napoli and Milan. At the heart of the Nerazzurri defence, Cristian Chivu once again selected Alessandro Bastoni, and when the line-ups were announced, a huge roar went up from the fans at San Siro for the Inter centre-back – a clear sign of solidarity with the 1999-born defender, who is going through a difficult spell and has also been at the centre of some controversy in recent days over his performances for the national team. Then, when Chivu substituted him in the 58th minute with the Nerazzurri leading 4-1, bringing on Darmian, there was a standing ovation from San Siro as the fans chanted “Alessandro Bastoni olé”.
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Inter v Roma: a standing ovation for Bastoni as he was substituted
THE SUPPORT OF THE FANS
In recent days, Inter fans had already made their support for the player clear; on the eve of the match against Roma, some of them went to Appiano Gentile and unfurled a banner at the entrance to Inter’s training ground with a message for Bastoni: “Keep your head high and fear nothing – your people are by your side”. A show of affection coming directly from the former Nerazzurri Curva Nord, now known as the Secondo Anello Verde. A sign that despite the many boos directed at the defender in recent weeks following the incident with Kalulu in the match against Juventus, and after his sending-off in the last match played for Italy – which cost the Azzurri their World Cup qualification – Inter fans remain firmly behind one of the team’s most beloved players.
BASTONI AND THE TRANSFER MARKET: BARCELONA STEPS UP THE PRESSURE
This is despite Barcelona’s continued pursuit of Bastoni. The Catalans have identified him as their main target to bolster a defence set to undergo several changes; the 1999-born player is favoured by both sporting director Deco and manager Flick, particularly for his ability to build play from the back. At present, there has been no direct contact between the two clubs; Barça are in talks with the player’s entourage and have already noted his openness to the idea of a move to Spain; his valuation currently stands at around €60 million.