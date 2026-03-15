Inter will be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan for an as yet undetermined period. The draw against Atalanta and the post-match controversy are not the only sour note of a mid-March evening, given the physical condition of the Armenian midfielder, who came off injured from a match he hadn’t even started. Mkhitaryan came on in the first minute of the second half, replacing the booked Sucic, who had failed to impress in the first half in terms of either pace or quality.
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Inter: Mkhitaryan suffers a muscle injury; the Florence match is in doubt – how he is and what we know about his recovery timeline
PERIOD NO
It has been a run of bad luck for Mkhitaryan; the Armenian had come in for a lot of criticism for his glaring missed chance in the derby, so much so that even Massimo Moratti, Inter’s former president, went out of his way to advise him to spend an extra couple of hours a day at Appiano Gentile to practise his shooting. It was thought that Chivu might offer him an immediate chance to redeem himself against Atalanta, but instead, against the Bergamo side, the former Roma player started on the bench, perhaps precisely because he wasn’t 100 per cent fit. His time on the pitch was positive, however: first a run that went unrewarded by Thuram (he would have found the net), then an assist for the same French striker, who squandered the chance, and finally a cross for Dumfries, who cut in well towards the near post but miscued the ball.
Pending assessment
Mkhitaryan made a good start, and the Armenian put in a solid performance, regardless of the result the Nerazzurri achieved on the pitch. At the end of the match, however, the player suffered a muscle injury that will require Inter to carry out further assessments, obviously with the aim of determining the extent of the injury and the likely recovery period. It seems certain, however, that the player will miss the upcoming away match in Florence, a game in which Inter should, however, welcome back Hakan Calhanoglu.