Inter, keep an eye on Thuram: he’s found his scoring touch with the national team. He scored the second goal in the 2-0 friendly win over Colombia, ending a goal drought that had lasted since 2023

Having mentioned his goal drought for the national team, things aren’t looking too good for the former Borussia Mönchengladbach striker at Inter either: Lautaro Martínez’s injury has left the Nerazzurri’s attack in tatters, Thuram hasn’t scored for the club since the 5-0 win at Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia on 8 February, and his record so far this season stands at 3 goals and 3 assists in 17 matches across all competitions.

Looking at the season as a whole, Thuram has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 23 Serie A appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist in 9 Champions League appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 Coppa Italia appearances, and 1 goal in 1 Super Cup appearance. In total, that makes 12 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances for Inter in the 2025/26 season.