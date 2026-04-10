"I wouldn't have brought in Julian Nagelsmann back then": Former international slams the national team manager

Two years ago, at the European Championship on home soil, Nagelsmann could lean on experienced stars such as Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan, who “took some of the pressure off him”. The current squad lacks players of that calibre.

Hamann is gloomy, ranking at least four European sides—England, France, Portugal and Spain—above the DFB team. He also notes that Julian Nagelsmann has already told roughly a third of his squad that they will not play. Imagine the motivation of the players who are told they won’t feature. They might think, ‘We probably won’t win the World Cup, so going home early isn’t the worst thing.’

Former team-mate Oliver Kahn (56) agrees, warning that Nagelsmann’s approach makes it “difficult to get the players on your side like that”. The 2002 World Cup runner-up added: “Julian doesn’t focus so much on mentality; he focuses very strongly on the system, on a clear division of roles. That’s not a merit-based approach either. With him, the right players play, not the best players. That’s his approach. I’m not a big fan of tearing everything down to the ground beforehand. A World Cup isn’t decided so much by the system, but by mentality and a certain spirit within the team.”