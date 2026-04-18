"I was made a scapegoat": Real Madrid star opens up about the toughest period of his career

"I was made the scapegoat. In the first 10–20 minutes, the stadium booed every time I touched the ball. A situation like that either breaks you or you tell yourself, 'That’s just the way it is,' and focus on what you can control. The only thing I can control is my performance. The pressure at Real Madrid is on a whole other level. People comment on everything you do, whether it’s good or bad,” Tchouameni told the Pivot Podcast.

The Frenchman also recalls a spell when he was heavily criticised: “Everyone was talking about me, about my style of play. A year or two ago, I was a poor player, I was booed at the stadium – so I’ve been through a lot, and that has definitely helped me mentally. Today I know that people will always talk, no matter what I do, so I just ignore it. Playing for Real Madrid is the biggest stage in sport: the pressure is a privilege.”