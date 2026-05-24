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'I've seen a lot of poison' - Antonio Conte confirms Napoli exit amid lack of 'unity' & addresses Italy job links
Conte slams 'poisonous' atmosphere
Speaking after Napoli's 1-0 win against Udinese on the final day of the Serie A season, Conte was brutally honest about why he felt he could no longer continue in the role. Despite the domestic success he achieved, delivering the Scudetto to Napoli in 2024-25, the former Chelsea and Spurs boss suggested that the environment surrounding the club had become increasingly difficult to manage.
He said: “On Napoli I failed in one thing: I wasn't able to bring compactness to Napoli and if you don't manage to do it, it becomes difficult to fight against other teams. I've seen a lot of poison and those who spread it are failures. Napoli doesn't need failures, those who need a like. It needs serious people who want to love the team, just like the fan who pays for the ticket, instead these people should stay away because they are harmful. I failed from this point of view and I understood that I would never be able to compact the environment. For me it was fundamental, so I raised my hands.”
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Decision made a month ago
The manager's departure was not a snap decision following the conclusion of the Serie A campaign, with Napoli finishing second behind runaway winners Inter. Conte explained that his mind was made up weeks in advance, having sensed that the project was no longer aligned with his personal standards for success and professionalism.
He added: “After Bologna, what I felt were situations that I didn't like and even there it takes balls to say things. I have never played anonymous seasons and I never will. I was also ready to step aside, certainly some signings didn't get in tune with the old group and very difficult dynamics were created that were right to report. I called the president a month ago, I didn't want to know anything and I told him 'by virtue of the friendship we have, I perceive that my journey here is about to end'. The decision was taken by me.”
Italy links and Guardiola comments
Inevitably, Conte’s availability has sparked immediate speculation regarding the Italian national team vacancy. However, the manager was quick to downplay a second spell with the Azzurri, while also questioning if the FIGC has the ambition and resources to secure a world-class replacement like Pep Guardiola, who is now a free agent after confirming his departure from Manchester City.
“There’s zero between me and Italian Federation to become Italy head coach. Zero so far. Let’s see in future,” Conte stated. “There's not even the Federation president yet… but let me say. Are Italy ready to appoint a top coach? I read about Pep Guardiola. Should I suggest a name, I’d say Pep. But… do they have the funds to make it happen? It’s too early to say. I have zero agreements so far.”
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De Laurentiis respects the decision
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis joined his outgoing manager in the press room, confirming that while he hoped Conte might reconsider, he must now look to the future. The Partenopei chief expressed confidence in the squad's foundation despite the impending managerial void.
“He can always think again, so I gave him my availability. Tomorrow afternoon he will confirm to me that the die is cast, then we will move and see what the best solution is for Napoli. Keep in mind that we have about thirty capable players, so with very few new additions the team will be extremely competitive even compared to our competitors,” De Laurentiis said.