"It’s obviously a special match," said Kimmich during the press conference – and then explained why that’s particularly true for him. "I was here once as a child to have a look at the stadium. There wasn’t even a match on – and even back then you got the feeling, ‘Oh, this place is massive’. To then play here a few years later is something quite special," he explained. "These are the moments you train hard for every day," he added.