"I think Julian Brandt is sensational": The boss of a top Bundesliga club would "definitely support" efforts to sign the BVB star

When asked on DAZN ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Bundesliga match against FC Bayern Munich whether Brandt might be seen back in a Bayer jersey from the summer onwards, Carro initially replied: “You’ll have to ask Simon Rolfes about that. Simon Rolfes is in charge of squad planning; he’s our sporting director and the one who ultimately has to make the decision.”

Carro then did not rule out a return for the Dortmund player, at least: “I think Julian Brandt is sensational. If Simon wants him, I will definitely support that. But Simon has to set the parameters,” said the 61-year-old.

Brandt will not be extending his contract with Borussia Dortmund, which expires at the end of the season, and will leave BVB on a free transfer in the summer. After Dortmund’s sporting director Lars Ricken recently confirmed this, speculation about the 29-year-old’s future has gathered pace.

Whether Leverkusen stands any chance of signing Brandt is doubtful in light of recent reports from Bild and Sky. According to these reports, the midfielder is said to prefer a move abroad, with England, Italy or Spain reportedly on his mind. Aston Villa are said to be persistently courting Brandt, whilst Sky recently brought two top-tier clubs – Arsenal and Barcelona – into the mix.