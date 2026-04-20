“I’m not sure he’ll stay at Bayern Munich for long”: FCB receives a gloomy prognosis for the superstar

“He’s in a class of his own and the driving force behind Bayern’s attack,” Desailly enthused about his compatriot. “It’s simply incredible how he uses the ball. The discipline he shows within the system is impressive. He’s among the very best,” the former world-class defender added.

Olise, who joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024 for €53 million, has quickly established himself as one of the world’s best. Losing the French international would hit the club hard.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool have all been linked to the winger, with Sport Bild reporting at the end of March that Liverpool would be ready to pay €200m for his services.