Terrence Boyd’s supposed winning goal in the 90th minute of Waldhof Mannheim’s 2–1 victory over Erzgebirge Aue is likely to go down in history as a phantom goal.
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"I asked him how old he was and whether he was qualified to referee a third-tier match": Terrence Boyd’s phantom goal rocks the relegation battle in the 3. Liga
With the score at 1–1, the experienced striker had smashed the ball against the underside of the crossbar shortly before full-time, and it bounced mostly over the line. As the TV footage subsequently showed, the ball still touched the line lightly but clearly. After a brief hesitation, referee Timon Schulz nevertheless allowed the goal to stand.
Much to the displeasure of Aue, who are fighting relegation. Immediately after the goal, goalkeeping coach Alexander Kunze was shown a red card for vehement protests on the visitors’ bench. Head coach Christoph Dabrowski had strong words to say after the final whistle. Especially as the club from Saxony had also had a goal disallowed in the 64th minute for a narrow offside.
- imago images / STEINSIEK.CH
A phantom goal? "I can see that from 80 metres out on the touchline"
"I'm absolutely gutted. When I look at the second goal we conceded: even from 80 metres out on the touchline, I can see the ball never crossed the line. I just can't get my head around it. I can't be bothered watching this rubbish any longer. Offside on one side, a metre from the line on the other. The referee should watch it himself and realise what’s at stake,” Dabrowski ranted into the MagentaTV microphone, taking issue with referee Schulz: “I asked him how old he is and whether he’s even qualified to referee a third-division match.”
Marvin Stefaniak couldn’t hold back either. He was absolutely livid and ranted: “It’s unbelievable what’s been happening to us over the last few weeks, what bad luck we’ve had, what rubbish goals we’ve conceded. I could burst a blood vessel, I’m flabbergasted.”
Erzgebirge Aue are sliding towards relegation
It was Stefaniak who had put his team ahead shortly before half-time (44'). Less than five minutes after the restart, Lovis Bierschenk equalised, before Boyd sent the stadium into raptures.
The defeat means Aue are sliding inexorably towards relegation. The gap to safety (1. FC Saarbrücken, 16th place) is now nine points for the side sitting 18th in the table.
Third Division: The bottom of the table
Place Club Matches Goals Points 15 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim II 29 53:53 35 16 1. FC Saarbrücken 30 40:46 33 17 SSV Ulm 1846 30 39:62 25 18 Erzgebirge Aue 30 34:54 24 19 TSV Havelse 30 43:69 23 20 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 30 29:69 17