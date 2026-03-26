How is Liberali getting on at Catanzaro: goals and assists in Serie B, the details of his deal with Milan

Incidentally, it was the manager himself who pushed hard to sign Liberali, a move also backed by sporting director Ciro Polito, who rates the youngster very highly. In 18 league appearances, the former Milan player has scored three goals and provided three assists, as well as picking up two yellow cards; he also made an appearance in the Coppa Italia in the first round against Sassuolo. Liberali has been playing regularly since around mid-December, coming on for a few minutes here and there, and in his first start against Sudtirol he immediately provided an assist; in his first three games as a starter, he has scored two goals and provided one assist.



