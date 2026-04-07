Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard sees Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
Translated by
His departure would be a major blow to Bayern Munich: Steven Gerrard recommends the FCB superstar to Liverpool FC
"If you want to bring in a direct replacement for Salah, there are very few options out there," Gerrard emphasised on talkSPORT, adding: "Olise would be one, I’d say." However, the former Reds captain is well aware that the attacking player will be almost impossible to pry away from Bayern: "I don’t think he’d be available," said Gerrard.
Olise is still under contract in Munich until 2029. It is therefore highly unlikely that Bayern would let one of their key players leave in the summer. "These rumours make everyone at the club smile," Bayern’s supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently told the As regarding the transfer speculation surrounding Olise, who has been linked not only with Liverpool but also with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. "He still has three years left on his contract – there’s nothing more to say on the matter. People come to the stadium for players like him,” said Rummenigge, putting an end to talk of Olise leaving.
According to media reports, Liverpool are even prepared to splash out a whopping 200 million euros to lure Olise to Anfield Road. However, FCB sporting director Max Eberl recently emphasised in Sport Bild that those at Säbener Straße are not wasting “a single thought” on a possible Olise transfer.
- Getty Images Sport
Is the Michael Olise deal a lost cause? Liverpool need a replacement for Salah this summer
The French international, who joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024 for a transfer fee of €53 million, has long since become an indispensable part of the team. So far this season, Olise has been directly involved in 44 goals: the 24-year-old has scored 16 times himself and set up 28 goals.
This makes Olise all the more attractive to other top clubs such as Liverpool, especially as the Reds will need to replace club icon Salah this summer. The Egyptian announced at the end of March that he would be leaving the reigning English champions early at the end of the season, despite having a contract valid until 2027.
Since 2017, Salah has been a guaranteed source of success for Liverpool; to date, the 33-year-old has scored 255 goals for the Reds in 436 appearances. Where he will continue his career from the summer onwards remains to be seen – most recently, there have been reports of interest from Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.
"Liverpool’s scouting department will have several options in mind. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a one-for-one replacement," says Gerrard, confident that the English side will present a suitable replacement for Salah despite their seemingly futile efforts to sign Olise.
Michael Olise: His performance statistics for FC Bayern Munich
Matches
Goals
Assists
95
36
51