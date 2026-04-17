Fenerbahçe Istanbul is weighing up a move to re-sign its South Korean centre-back, according to well-connected insider Sercan Hamzaoğlu. He reports that representatives of the FC Bayern Munich defender have already met with club officials in the Turkish capital.
Translated by
His advisors were reportedly already on the ground. A top Turkish club is strongly interested in FC Bayern Munich’s defensive star
Kim previously played for Fenerbahce from 2021 to 2022. He then moved to SSC Napoli for around €20 million, and after a standout campaign that culminated in the 2023 Scudetto, he joined FC Bayern Munich for €50 million.
However, at the German record champions, he has not been a regular starter since Jonathan Tah’s arrival—and perhaps even before. Last season he formed the first-choice centre-back partnership with Dayot Upamecano, but this term he has increasingly found himself on the bench.
Consequently, a move during the next transfer window remains a distinct possibility. Munich would not block Kim if a suitable offer materialises, with reports suggesting a fee of around €30 million.
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Top Italian clubs are also reportedly interested in Min-Jae Kim.
The 29-year-old South Korean centre-back is a key target for several Italian clubs. Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti, who worked with Kim at Napoli, is said to have named him as his top transfer priority for next summer. AC Milan have also expressed interest.
Fenerbahçe would face stiff competition, and a move to the Turkish Süper Lig would represent a sporting step down for Kim, who could only be enticed by financial terms.
Kim’s contract with Bayern runs until 2028, but reports suggest he could have left last summer had the right offer materialised. He chose to stay in Munich to assess his chances under Vincent Kompany. So far, no signs point to an imminent change: in high-profile fixtures like the recent Champions League meeting with Real Madrid, Dayot Upamecano and Min-jae Kim remain the clear first-choice partnership at the heart of Bayern’s defence.