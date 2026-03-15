A goal from Gustav Isaksen halts Milan’s charge for top spot. The Rossoneri lost 0-1 at the Olimpico against Lazio, with the Dane’s goal in the 26th minute of the first half proving decisive as it distanced Allegri’s side from Inter: yesterday the Nerazzurri had drawn 1-1 against Atalanta, but Milan’s defeat still sees them extend their lead by a point, with Chivu’s side now eight points clear of the Rossoneri. Milan have lost after two consecutive wins against Cremonese and in the derby against Inter; their next match will be at San Siro against Torino, whilst Inter will play in Florence against Vanoli’s side.
AFP
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Hernanes after Lazio v Milan: "Nothing went right for the Rossoneri; it was a disappointment. And now we need to focus on Como and Juventus"
"THERE WAS NO SPARK"
Analysing the match in the DAZN studios, Hernanes had this to say about the Rossoneri’s situation: “Nothing worked for Milan; they put in a very disappointing performance,” said the Brazilian, a former Lazio midfielder. “With such a great opportunity to reignite their Scudetto hopes, I expected more from the Rossoneri; they needed to show some spark, but it wasn’t there. And it’s true that Inter also drew with Atalanta, but I thought the Nerazzurri looked better than Allegri’s side. As Ambrosini says, Milan are now closer to fifth place than first; they must now watch out for Como and Juventus, who are racing ahead.”
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