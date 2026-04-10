The only thing he can’t do is design kits: Dortmund’s new boss is a real go-getter and is doing BVB a world of good

Recent weeks have seen a flurry of negative headlines for Borussia Dortmund. The abuse scandal involving a former high-ranking official, the bitter public feud between incumbent Dr Reinhold Lunow and presidential challenger Hans-Joachim Watzke, and the team’s disappointing on-pitch form last season have all drawn scrutiny. Cramer has never sugar-coated these issues, bluntly stating that BVB did not emerge with credit from the affair.

Cramer made these remarks around two weeks ago, shortly before Borussia Dortmund introduced their new sporting director, Ole Book. The club’s swift decision to appoint an inexperienced executive from second-tier side SV Elversberg took many by surprise.

Book’s first appearance lasted just under 40 minutes. Cramer spoke twice during the event—and delivered remarks that had not been heard with such clarity for far too long. Taken together, they amounted to a telling statement about the ambition with which Cramer intends to approach his new role, and with which he has been working ever since he joined BVB in 2010.