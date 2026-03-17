"He's in favour of it!" FC Barcelona announces big news regarding Hansi Flick

"The good relationship with Flick is very important," and extending the German manager's contract "would underline our stability and success," said Laporta. And what's more: "I think it's possible that he'll stay at Barça for another five years. He's a young, energetic man who feels at home in the city."

Flick took charge of Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and led them to the domestic double of the league and cup in his very first season. Prior to that, the Heidelberg-born coach managed FC Bayern and, from 2021 to 2023, also the German national team.