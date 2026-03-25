Harry Maguire, Phil Foden and the eight England players with most at stake against Uruguay & Japan as competition for World Cup spots heats up

Controversy and mystery have shrouded Ben White's England career ever since he left the squad in the middle of the 2022 World Cup for 'personal reasons', leaving him on just four caps. The story told most often is that White walked out on the squad after Steve Holland, Gareth Southgate's assistant coach, questioned how much the defender liked football.

Southgate, however, has denied the story and insisted neither he nor Holland had a problem with the player. He also revealed that he had tried to convince White to return to the fold after the Qatar World Cup, only for the player to say he had made himself not available for selection.

Tuchel revealed last year that he had reached out to White and 12 months later the player was called up in the absence of Jarell Quansah. His recall prompted an angry reaction on social media, with many suggesting he did not deserve another chance after leaving the squad four years ago. White is no longer a first-choice Arsenal player but Jurrien Timber's injury has given him a route back and now he is an international player again.

White's ability to play as a centre-back or right-back makes him extra useful to the coach. On the other hand, the coach might be concerned that the player is not clued up on his opponents as he has admitted he doesn't like to watch football in his spare time.